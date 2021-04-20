Boston Public Library
700 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
| +1 617-536-5400
More info
Sun 1pm - 5pm
Mon - Thur 9am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 5pm
Literature's Lovely Home and Beautiful Books!I fell in love with the Boston's Central Library on my first visit, and have returned to its gorgeous stairs, painted walls, changing art shows, and literature finds at least once on every trip here. I could happily spend a few hours here, enjoying a treat in the library cafe, a tour of the art and architecture, and curling up with a good book under some green light. A lovely find for a lover of literature and libraries full of old charm.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
An Oasis of Beauty within the Boston Public Library
Sometimes you just need to find a quiet, contemplative space in the midst of the city where you can be transported to another time and place. While the Boston Public Library is in and of itself a refuge from the outside world its courtyard, designed in a Renaissance style as a magical blend of architecture and nature, is especially serene.
The courtyard is surrounded by an arcaded gallery and in its center is a small plaza with a square fountain basin sporting the sculpture "Dancing Bacchante and Infant Faun." On each side of the plaza are lawn panels enclosed by low hedges and ornamental plantings.
Located on the southern edge of Copley Square Boston's Public Library is one of the city's most beautiful buildings. Designed by McKim Mead and White in the Renaissance Revival style this “palace to the people” is highly ornamented and decorated with sculpture and murals throughout.
The courtyard adjoins the Courtyard Restaurant and Maproom cafe both managed by The Catered Affair and voted Best of Boston in 2012.
