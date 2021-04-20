Boston Jerk Centre
Fairy Hill, Jamaica
| +1 876-909-6443
Photo by Lori Newman
Sun - Thur 10am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 10pm
Boston Bay Jerk CentreLocated along a stretch of coastline that's sometimes called the birthplace of jerk cuisine, the Boston Bay Jerk Centre is hard to miss. Various meats are cook on open pits using a technique that may explain why jerk never tastes so good at home: Uncured pimento logs are placed over a bed of hot coals, and the meat is laid directly on the green logs. The whole operation is then covered up by a sheet of corrugated zinc and cooked until it's black on the outside and tender underneath. You can place your order by the quarter, half, or full pound. Don’t forget to add jerk sauce, which you can also buy by the bottle as a souvenir.
almost 7 years ago
The Birth of Jerk
Having grown up in New York City, I'm no stranger to Jerk chicken, but what I ate in Boston Bay, Jamaica, the birth place of Jerk, redefined the cuisine for me. We were staying at Mikuzi Guesthouse, just 3km west of Boston Bay. The owner offered to drive us down to Boston Bay, claiming we have never eaten "true" Jerk chicken. He was right. Jerk chicken straight off the grill, warm fried bread, ice cold Red Stripe beer... my mouth is watering right now. Located on the north east coast of Jamaicia, near Errol Flynn’s estate, Boston Bay is worth the trip.