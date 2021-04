Quacking Good

I'm usually a more 'off the beaten path' traveler, but when friends with kids came to town for a visit, I decided it was high time to make a reservation with Boston Duck Tours. Board the amphibious, WWII-style landing vehicle, and you might be greeted by Colonel Duck Tape for a tour of all Boston's major sites. It's a great way to get an overview of the city from a unique perspective, on both land and sea. You might even laugh at some of the corny jokes!