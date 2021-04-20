Boston Children's Museum
308 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
| +1 617-426-6500
Photo by Karin Hansen
More info
Wed - Sun 10am - 12:30pm, 2pm - 4:30pm
Boston Children's MuseumThe Boston Children’s Museum knows a thing or two about keeping kids amused and entertained—it's been doing it for more than a century. An unmissable landmark on Fort Point Channel (look for the giant Hood milk bottle), the museum has an eclectic collection of exhibits and interactive areas, including an authentic Japanese silk merchant’s home that was donated by Boston’s sister city, Kyoto. Parents and kids alike can clamber through a three-story vertical maze; there’s an entire room devoted to playing with bubbles; and the third floor is largely given over to a kid-size construction zone where aspiring builders can work on projects, scurry through pipes and cargo-net bridges, and take the wheel of a Bobcat payloader. A performing-arts program introduces children to dance, music, and theater—don’t be surprised if you find your formerly shy son or daughter up onstage by day’s end.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Explore The Boston Children's Museum
Greeted by a three-story climbing structure, The Boston Children's Museum feels more like a playground than museum. Here, exploration and play are the keys to engaging families with science, culture and art. Permanent exhibits and special shows demonstrate everything from how bubbles work to little race cars. Don't miss The Gallery where they put on two-month-long exhibits from local artists—some unusual, some inspiring and some just beautiful. Then take that inspiration and create a meaningful souvenir together in the art studio!
almost 7 years ago
Where Boston Goes to Play
Boston Children's Museum is 100! Located on Congress Street in the Fort Point neighborhood of the city, the museum shouldn't be missed if you are visiting the city with children.
Housed in a converted warehouse, the museum has more than 15 exhibits, including the Japanese House, a gift from Boston's sister city: Kyoto, Japan.
So, if, like Peter Pan, you never want to grow up, then remember there is always a place where you can be a kid again in Boston.
Housed in a converted warehouse, the museum has more than 15 exhibits, including the Japanese House, a gift from Boston's sister city: Kyoto, Japan.
So, if, like Peter Pan, you never want to grow up, then remember there is always a place where you can be a kid again in Boston.