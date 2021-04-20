Where are you going?
Bosjes

R43, Worcester, South Africa
Website
| +27 23 004 0496
Wed - Sun 10am - 4pm

Bosjes

Located in the beautiful Breede Valley, Bosjes offers luxury accommodations off the beaten track. Here, guests can rest their heads in a converted barn house, complete with five suites done up in oak furnishings, natural accents, and brass details. Both the Honeymoon Suite and Family Room also have fireplaces, making them particularly cozy during the winter months.  

When not relaxing in your room, be sure to check out the property’s signature chapel—an architectural masterpiece featuring glass walls and an undulating white roof—as well as the landscaped gardens and surrounding hiking trails. Then, snack on cakes and sandwiches in the open-air tea garden, or enjoy lunch at the bistro-style restaurant Bosjes Kombuis.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert

