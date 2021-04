The Best Macarons in New York City

Bosie's Tea Parlor is something of an unexpected find. Located on charming brownstone-studded Morton Street in the West Village, it's one part curated tea oasis, one part wild child in its dessert experiments.Skeptics may feel the title of the "best macarons in New York City " may belong to more famous stores, but once I bit the deliciously chewy specialties created by wunderkind dessert chef Damien Herrgott, I was sold.The vision of owner­­ Nicky Dawda, Bosie Tea Parlor is everything a traditional tea parlor is not: it features unexpected pairings, quality desserts and a fusion of English High Tea characteristics coupled with French desserts. You can find worldwide influences in the menu, from the Viennoiserie to the eclairs.Tip: try the tea cocktails.