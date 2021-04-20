Bosie Tea Parlor
10 Morton Street
| +1 212-352-9900
Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 9am - 10pm
Fri 9am - 12am
Sat 10am - 12am
The Best Macarons in New York CityBosie's Tea Parlor is something of an unexpected find. Located on charming brownstone-studded Morton Street in the West Village, it's one part curated tea oasis, one part wild child in its dessert experiments.
Skeptics may feel the title of the "best macarons in New York City" may belong to more famous stores, but once I bit the deliciously chewy specialties created by wunderkind dessert chef Damien Herrgott, I was sold.
The vision of owner Nicky Dawda, Bosie Tea Parlor is everything a traditional tea parlor is not: it features unexpected pairings, quality desserts and a fusion of English High Tea characteristics coupled with French desserts. You can find worldwide influences in the menu, from the Viennoiserie to the eclairs.
Tip: try the tea cocktails.
almost 7 years ago
English Tea at Bosie in NYC
Since studying abroad in England in college, I had been craving a good English tea. On a trip to New York City I finally got it! I had to convince my husband to go by agreeing to eat dinner with him at Dave and Buster's and letting him play the games there. But we went, and it was amazing! The almond cookie rooibos was delicious, as were the scones, in particular!