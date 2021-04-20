Bosie Tea Parlor

English Tea at Bosie in NYC

Since studying abroad in England in college, I had been craving a good English tea. On a trip to New York City I finally got it! I had to convince my husband to go by agreeing to eat dinner with him at Dave and Buster's and letting him play the games there. But we went, and it was amazing! The almond cookie rooibos was delicious, as were the scones, in particular!