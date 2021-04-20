Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

보성군청

807-2 Boseong-ri, Boseong-eup, Boseong, Jeollanam-do, South Korea
Website
| +82 61-852-2181
Boseong Green Tea Plantation, Jeollanam-do, South Korea. Boseong South Korea

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm

Boseong Green Tea Plantation, Jeollanam-do, South Korea.

South Korea. To the world it is bright neon lights, fuel-efficient cars, genetic research and kimchi. The Land of the Morning Calm is deservedly lauded as a spreading ground for future tech and well known as the K-pop powerhouse, though Seoul is furiously rebranding as a design-centric, green-focused hub to East Asia. But what of the Korea that existed before and beyond the glass and granite of modernity? How much of it remains?

The emerald carpets of the Boseong Tea Fields offer a glimpse of what Korea was before it became an Asian power, and is a relaxing respite from the chaos of the city centers.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30