The best pizza in Cape Town
isn't found in the city center; it's actually found at Borruso's, a small restaurant tucked away in the small suburb of Kenilworth. Located down a small alleyway at the intersection of Main Road and Summerly, it's one of the city's best kept secret. In the summer, the back is a lawn area is ideal for large parties and families, because there are several picnic tables with ample space to move around. In the winter, the cozy home-like interior of the restaurant is the place to warm up with their wood-fired lasagna. They don't take reservations, and the wait on a busy night can be over an hour. It's worth it.