Borrego Springs Borrego Springs, CA 92004, USA

Excellent star gazing in Borrego Springs, CA Borrego Springs is a nationally designated "dark sky" community. Because there is hardly any light pollution, this is one of the best places in the country for star gazing. The sunset and sunrise colors here are gorgeous- this image was taken at sunset and there is no photo shop enhancement to this image.



The night sky is absolutely stunning- you don't really need a telescope to appreciate this beautiful view. But in case don't have your own telescope and you want to learn some astronomy- there are star gazing classes held here hosted by astronomer Dennis Mammana, you can learn more at- http://www.dennismammana.com/



