Borrego Art Institute
665 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004, USA
| +1 760-767-5152
Thur - Sun 11am - 4pm
Local art in Borrego Springs, CABorrego Springs is a small town found near the Anza Borrego desert state park. Since Borrego is a beautiful, stark and reclusive place, this town attracts a lot of artists. You'll notice once you step into this art deco style building that the rooms are spacious. A common theme found in the art are gorgeous landscape paintings, beautiful photography of desert life and sculpture.
The art institute also offers classes for children in painting and other classes, such as pottery for the locals. You can find art sales, and they rotate the art, so you may not see the same thing on two different visits.
Definitely come check out the art here at the Borrego Art Institute, you won't be disappointed in the quality of pieces and may end up getting something to take home!