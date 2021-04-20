Luxury on a wine estate
This wonderful wine estate ticks all the right boxes. Set in a timeless landscape of gently rolling hills and vines, olives and cypresses in the southernmost part of the Chianti wine producing area, Borgo San Felice is a stone hamlet that once housed the estate workers and their families. Today, the buildings have been beautifully converted into a top-class hotel with just about everything you could possibly want for a luxury holiday in the hills. There is an elegant, gourmet restaurant with a Michelin-starred chef, a trattoria serving typical Tuscan food for more casual dining, an enoteca for sampling the (excellent) estate wines, a swimming pool, tennis courts and mountain bikes and extensive gardens for wandering in. You can ease away stress in the newly re-vamped spa with the signature wine and olive oil treatments that will leave your skin silky smooth for days, and work off those excess calories in the small gym. The 50 or so bedrooms and suites are scattered throughout the village and range from large apartments to cosy doubles: all are done out in country chic style with a clean, fresh colour palette and natural fabrics. There is plenty to do on the estate itself, but Siena, Florence
and Arezzo are all within easy reach if you feel like some culture.