Borana Lodge

Working Ranches: Borana Ranch & Safari Lodge, Laikipia, Kenya

An expansive cattle ranch, the upscale Borana has eight family-friendly cottages. Look for views of snowcapped Mount Kenya and elephants bathing in a nearby lake. Guests can accompany the manager on his daily rounds to see lions outside the cattle bomas (corrals) and explore the far reaches of the property.Borana Ranch & Safari Lodge, Samangua Valley, Laikipia, Kenya. This appeared in the January/February 2011 issue.