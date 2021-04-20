Where are you going?
Borana Lodge

Nanyuki, East, Kenya
| +254 702 413400
Mon - Sat 7am - 8pm

An expansive cattle ranch, the upscale Borana has eight family-friendly cottages. Look for views of snowcapped Mount Kenya and elephants bathing in a nearby lake. Guests can accompany the manager on his daily rounds to see lions outside the cattle bomas (corrals) and explore the far reaches of the property.

Borana Ranch & Safari Lodge, Samangua Valley, Laikipia, Kenya. This appeared in the January/February 2011 issue. See more working ranches. 
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

