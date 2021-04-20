Bora Bora Stand Up Paddle Pointe Matira 1277, anau 98730, French Polynesia

Try kite surfing or stand-up paddle boarding Bora Bora’s giant lagoon is the perfect playground for board sports which don't require waves. Trade winds provide a steady push for kitesurfers, while the reef-protected waters mean a nice, flat surface for stand-up paddleboarding. People often prefer the standing views compared to the angle you get when sitting in a kayak or canoe. Stand-up paddleboarding is also a great workout, so you can feel a bit better about eating, drinking, and lolling about on the beach for the rest of the day. Many resorts rent or have paddleboards on offer for guests, and you can get lessons from schools like Bora Bora Stand Up Paddle.