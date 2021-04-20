Brunch at Boot and Shoe Service in Downtown Oakland

Six years after opening Pizzaiolo in 2005, Charlie Hallowell traveled farther south in Oakland to open Boot & Shoe Service, a restaurant which Hallowell describes as Pizzaiolo’s “rowdy younger brother.”



Serving weekend brunch, weekday lunch, and weeklong dinner, Boot & Shoe Service’s menu is similar to Pizzaiolo’s, serving upscale Californian-Italian comfort food with fresh, local ingredients.



As always with Hallowell, get any of the pizzas and you won’t be disappointed, and compliment it with a beer, glass of wine, or cocktail from the full bar.



The café at Boot & Shoe Service is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 am to 2 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 2 pm; lunch is served Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 am to 2 pm; dinner is Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5:30 to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 10:30 pm, and Sundays from 5 to 10 pm; brunch is Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm. The daily menu is available to go; call 510-763-BOOT to place your order. No reservations.



