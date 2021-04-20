Boot and Shoe Service [CLOSED]
3308 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610, USA
| +1 510-763-2668
More info
Tue - Sun 8am - 12pm
Sun 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Tue - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10:30pm
The best hometown pizza in OaklandBoot and Shoe Service is the spinoff restaurant to Pizzaiolo, which has been my favorite spot in Oakland since it opened in 2006. Boot and Shoe, its slightly more casual little sister, serves the same pizza--a blistery and crisp crust topped with farm-y Bufala mozzarella and the lightest tomato sauce. Try the whiskey cocktail or the vin d'orange if you have to wait at the buzzy bar.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Brunch at Boot and Shoe Service in Downtown Oakland
Six years after opening Pizzaiolo in 2005, Charlie Hallowell traveled farther south in Oakland to open Boot & Shoe Service, a restaurant which Hallowell describes as Pizzaiolo’s “rowdy younger brother.”
Serving weekend brunch, weekday lunch, and weeklong dinner, Boot & Shoe Service’s menu is similar to Pizzaiolo’s, serving upscale Californian-Italian comfort food with fresh, local ingredients.
As always with Hallowell, get any of the pizzas and you won’t be disappointed, and compliment it with a beer, glass of wine, or cocktail from the full bar.
The café at Boot & Shoe Service is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 am to 2 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 2 pm; lunch is served Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 am to 2 pm; dinner is Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5:30 to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 10:30 pm, and Sundays from 5 to 10 pm; brunch is Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm. The daily menu is available to go; call 510-763-BOOT to place your order. No reservations.
Serving weekend brunch, weekday lunch, and weeklong dinner, Boot & Shoe Service’s menu is similar to Pizzaiolo’s, serving upscale Californian-Italian comfort food with fresh, local ingredients.
As always with Hallowell, get any of the pizzas and you won’t be disappointed, and compliment it with a beer, glass of wine, or cocktail from the full bar.
The café at Boot & Shoe Service is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 am to 2 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 2 pm; lunch is served Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 am to 2 pm; dinner is Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5:30 to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 10:30 pm, and Sundays from 5 to 10 pm; brunch is Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm. The daily menu is available to go; call 510-763-BOOT to place your order. No reservations.