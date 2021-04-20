Boom Chicago
Rozengracht 117, 1016 LV Amsterdam, Netherlands
| +31 20 217 0400
More info
Sun 5pm - 10pm
Mon, Tue 9:30am - 6pm
Wed - Fri 9:30am - 11pm
Sat 4pm - 12am
Boom Chicago: A Shot of Improv in the JordaanNeed a good belly laugh? Plan an evening at Boom Chicago, an Amsterdam institution that's been entertaining locals and tourists for more than two decades. The popular English language improv comedy shows are now performed at the troupe's new location at the historic Rozentheater in the Jordaan. They're topical, fast-paced and poke fun at popular culture, topical events, politics and the quirky Dutch.
The 250-seat theater was built in 1913 as a cinema with live variety acts. After a full renovation in 2004, it retains many original details in an intimate space with a new lobby, stained glass from the early 1900s and a full bar. Music, video, multimedia and audience suggestions add to the fun, which differs at every performance.