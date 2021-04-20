Bookmans
6230 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712, USA
| +1 520-748-9555
Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm
A Guzheng Among BooksIt's not every day that you come across a classical Chinese zither in a bookstore...especially in southern Arizona...But you just might at Bookmans in Tucson. Generations of Tucsonans have gone to Bookmans to buy, sell, trade books and so much more.
One of the best ways to get the feel of a city or a region is to check out the local bookstore scene. And even though Bookmans calls itself an "Entertainment Exchange" (they have musical instruments, puzzles, magazines, vintage household goods, dvds, electronic games, etc...), most of the store is taken up by rows and rows of bookshelves with strategically placed easy-chairs. Get lost among the books, but you'll find plenty more; the employees are unpretentious and more than willing to help you navigate all of the nooks...
...and there's more than one Bookmans--it's an Arizona resource based in Tucson, with outposts in the Phoenix area and even up in Flagstaff.