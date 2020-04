Bookends & Beginnings 1712 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201, USA

Bookends and Beginnings Wander down a partially cobblestoned alley off one of Evanston’s busy shopping streets and you’ll find Bookends and Beginnings, an independent bookshop that’s an oasis for book lovers of all ages. Inside, worn oriental rugs cover the uneven wooden floors, and various velvet covered sofas and divans invite you to sink down when you’ve found that just-right read. The owner (an author herself) and her staff love to talk books with anyone. —Chris Kennelly