Book Loft
214 Centre St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, USA
| +1 904-261-8991
Sun - Wed 10am - 6pm
Thur - Sat 10am - 9pm
Book StoreOne of the things I do instinctively in a new destination is search out the local (hopefully independent) book store. I find that they are a good mirror of the soul of the town.
Book Loft, on Centre Street, is one of those little gems where you can easily forget time. It is well curated, and seems to function a bit like a community center. It's easy to meet and banter with locals there, while you're picking up a great new read.
From time to time, they host authors for talks, discussions and readings–so make sure you check what's happening.
A warm thank you:
My Amelia Island experience was courtesy of Omni Resorts Amelia Island Plantation (http://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island-plantation). #MeetMeAtAmelia