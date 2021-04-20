Book a Lokal Brussels, Belgium

Attend a Dinner Party in Brussels One of my favorite things to do in a city is see how locals live and get inside homes and apartments to get a better feel for the architecture and culture. Evelyne’s apartment had a harp in the corner and some fun, colorful art. Two big tables were set and as we walked in we were all given a list of the beers, food, and recipes that we would be enjoying throughout the night.



Bookalokal is the creation of US expat Evelyn White. She wanted to create way for people to connect over food. Her typical bookalokal customers include tourists, travel junkies, expats and local people – people who are wanting to meet new people. Overall there were 9 guests who attended our dinner – 5 travelers, 3 expats, and 1 local. Our origins ranged from USA, UK and the Netherlands primarily. Two of the guests had come completely solo as a way to meet new people. The rest were couples or friends.



From a traveler perspective – this concept of local dining is growing in popularity because it gets you off the tourist trail and provides you a more authentic experience. It’s a super way to learn about the location, get tips on other places to see or eat, forge some new friendships, and it’s all the same or less cost then going out to a restaurant. Our meal including beer cost us only 35 Euro for 4 hours of food, conversation and drinks.



