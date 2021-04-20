Bonsecours Basin Park
Parc du basin Bonsecours Walk Path
| +1 514-872-0311
Flaunt Your ToqueToque flaunting is a Canadian game adored by millions. Toque flaunting is an all-season, all-weather game, despite the popular belief that it is only played during the winter months.
Toque flaunting is best done in a public forum; Bonsecours Basin Park is a popular Montreal flaunting arena. From Bonsecours you get a great look at Montreal's famed clock tower, the city skyline, and the St. Lawrence River. Not to mentioned the aforementioned toques - like the funky red number on display here.
Note; I took this photo in mid-April. Spring is deathly afraid of Canada.