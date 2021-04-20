Where are you going?
Bonnaroo Music Festival

New Bushy Branch Road
Website
The Best Music Festival in the South Manchester Tennessee United States

The small town of Manchester, Tennessee, an hour's drive from Chattanooga, may not look like much for most of the year, but come June the farms become their own city when some 80,000 music lovers from all over the country come to town. The quiet roads are packed with concertgoers excited to get into the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The four day festival is known for epic past performances including Paul McCartney, Kanye West, Radiohead, Phish and thousands more. There's a earthy atmosphere to "The Roo," as an emphasis is on community and doing your part to help the earth.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

