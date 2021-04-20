Bonnaroo Music Festival
New Bushy Branch Road
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
The Best Music Festival in the SouthThe small town of Manchester, Tennessee, an hour's drive from Chattanooga, may not look like much for most of the year, but come June the farms become their own city when some 80,000 music lovers from all over the country come to town. The quiet roads are packed with concertgoers excited to get into the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
The four day festival is known for epic past performances including Paul McCartney, Kanye West, Radiohead, Phish and thousands more. There's a earthy atmosphere to "The Roo," as an emphasis is on community and doing your part to help the earth.