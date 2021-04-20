Paper Lanterns at Bongeunsa Temple

In the very heart of Seoul sits Bongeunsa Temple, one of the most famous temples in all of South Korea. The landmark is a pleasure to visit at any time of the year, but is made especially enchanting during the Lunar New Year and Buddha's Birthday, when ornate paper lanterns are strung between the rooftops and hang from the eaves. Temple stays may also be arranged here for two days at a cost of 70,000 won.



To get here: Take Subway Line 2 to Samseong Station, exit 6. Go forward, past the Coex, to the end of the block. Turn left and walk about 100 meters. The temple is just across the street.