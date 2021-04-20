Where are you going?
Bondi Picnic [CLOSED]

101 Hall St
The Best Part of Waking Up Sydney Australia

Living a block away in Bondi Beach, this is my go-to café before a morning walk, surf, or day of work. But the place is convenient for travelers, too, located within whiffing distance of the sea. Bondi Picnic transforms beans from the local Little Marionette roastery into strong (and embellished) flat whites and piccolo lattes. They also do a pour-over upon request and cold brew a mean iced coffee that's counterbalanced by a petite jug of coconut water. Consider the croissant French toast (yep, the French toast is made from croissants—some of them chocolate croissants) or a house-made muffin whose fruit-and-nut combo changes daily. Then continue with that run, walk, or surf.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

