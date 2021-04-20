Where are you going?
Bondi Beach House Accommodation

28 Sir Thomas Mitchell Rd, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
| +61 2 9300 0369
Bondi's Best-Kept B&B Bondi Beach Australia
Bondi's Best-Kept B&B

Nestled among palms and frangipani (plumeria) trees is a secret B&B tucked just far enough away from the bustle of Bondi Beach. This former schoolhouse is tastefully adorned with antiques and Australian works of art and consists of three suites, four doubles, and two single rooms—one being a stand-alone unit situated off the back garden. The Lotus Suite (pictured) features French doors as well as a kitchenette and dining area. Otherwise, there's a shared kitchen, dining room, front and back patios, and free wi-fi, which is surprisingly hard to come by in Sydney.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

