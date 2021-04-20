Bond 45
1138, 149 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
| +1 301-839-1445
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Bond, Bond 45Bond 45 at National Harbor is an offshoot of the restaurant by the same name located in Manhattan. When you enter in, you’re greeted by a richly decorated yet warm and cozy place.
Bond 45’s menu offers a wide variety of high quality Italian steaks and local Maryland seafood. There’s a large Venetian cicchetti bar showcasing daily housemade mozzarella and burrata cheeses and olives, the antipasti selections for the day—which could include prosciutto di Parma, sopressata, and signature antipasti including Blue Island clams oregenata, artichokes, alla guida and Roman style chopped chicken liver served with grilled Tuscan Bread.
The restaurant specializes in "Prohibition Cocktails," alcoholic drinks disguised in a tea cup—there are thirteen different ones to choose from. The drink menu also includes a nice selection of beer and wine as well as after-dinner drinks. You can either take a seat at the expansive (but very beautiful, carved dark wood) bar or take a seat on the patio which offers views of the waterfront. The restaurant faces west so it makes for a perfect spot to sip on some scotch or bourbon and watch the sun set over the water.
Bond 45 is perfect for that unforgettable evening with that special someone. When you come to Bond 45, be ready to eat and drink well!
For good luck, don’t forget to rub the lady’s butt on your way out!