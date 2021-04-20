Bonbons Au Palais 19 Rue Monge

More info Tue - Sat 10:30am - 7:30pm

Le BonBons au Palais-Confectionary Shop Le Bon Bon au Palais-Confectionary Shop is a delightful candy shop in the Latin Quarter. Georges, the always smiling owner, painstakingly travels all over France to find the tastiest and best confections from every region. Tasty delights include candied citrus from Corsica, Bergamot candy from Nancy, caramels from Brittany, and the specialty of the house, nestled in apothecary jars, flavored marshmallows from Montpelier.