Bonbons Au Palais
19 Rue Monge
| +33 1 78 56 15 72
More info
Tue - Sat 10:30am - 7:30pm
Le BonBons au Palais-Confectionary ShopLe Bon Bon au Palais-Confectionary Shop is a delightful candy shop in the Latin Quarter. Georges, the always smiling owner, painstakingly travels all over France to find the tastiest and best confections from every region. Tasty delights include candied citrus from Corsica, Bergamot candy from Nancy, caramels from Brittany, and the specialty of the house, nestled in apothecary jars, flavored marshmallows from Montpelier.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Bonbons Au Palais
Bonbons galore!