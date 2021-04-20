Bonaire Mangroves Center

Where are you going?
Kayak Through Mazes of Mangrove Trees in Bonaire

Even if you’ve been kayaking before and think you don’t need to do it again, think again: Bonaire provides an entirely new experience. Hop in a single or double kayak and paddle through maze-like pathways of mangrove trees. These special trees are one of the only species that have figured out how to survive in salt water; they play a crucial part in Bonaire’s ecosystem. Once you paddle past the mangroves, you arrive at Bonaire’s breathtaking Lac Bay, with all shades of green and blue beneath you. Hop out of your kayaks for a 30-minute snorkel through the mangroves. You'll find an almost magical place where the land meets the sea, with water as clear as freshwater. Below the surface, brightly colored sea sponges in a range of purples, pinks, and oranges form all along the mangrove roots, and tropical fish use the roots as nurseries, so the density of fish is similar to what you’ll find in a coral reef. 
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

