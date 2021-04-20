Where are you going?
Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve

18000 CA-1, Huntington Beach, CA 92648, USA
Website
| +1 714-377-5691
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Bird-Watching at Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve

If you enjoy bird-watching or just want a way to unwind, head to the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve. A nationally renowned area for birding, the reserve's wetlands are a major stop for migratory species. In fact, 321 of Orange County's 420 bird species have been spotted here.

Pictured are two Brown Pelicans, one of my favorite birds. They look threatening but are actually pretty tame around people.
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

