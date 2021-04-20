Sailing Bolongo Bay

Enjoy Heavenly Days Sailing the Pillsbury Sound
In addition to the three main islands of St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John, there are another 80 or so islets, cays, and rocks scattered about the U.S. Virgin Islands, a few of which you can see while sailing across the Pillsbury Sound. Lovango, Congo, Mingo, Grassy and Thatch Cays to the north, Great and Little St. James, Dog Island and Dog Rocks to the south, the short passage is packed with isolated shores to discover. One of the easiest and most fun ways to experience Pillsbury Sound is by sailing aboard the Heavenly Days catamaran, which departs from Bolongo Bay, St. Thomas.