Bohemian
57 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Branzino At BohemianA delicious underground Japanese restaurant in the E. Village. Order Branzino and lots of sake.
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago
Underground and Awesome
Bohemian is truly a unique experience. Amazing food and run by a thoughtful team that makes your time here memorable. Try the branzino and the vegetable dipping plate.
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago
