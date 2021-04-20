Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bohemian

57 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Website
Underground and Awesome New York New York United States
Branzino At Bohemian New York New York United States
Underground and Awesome New York New York United States
Underground and Awesome New York New York United States
Branzino At Bohemian New York New York United States
Underground and Awesome New York New York United States

Branzino At Bohemian

A delicious underground Japanese restaurant in the E. Village. Order Branzino and lots of sake.
By Joseph Diaz , AFAR Founder

More Recommendations

Joseph Diaz
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

Underground and Awesome

Bohemian is truly a unique experience. Amazing food and run by a thoughtful team that makes your time here memorable. Try the branzino and the vegetable dipping plate.
Joseph Diaz
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

Underground and Awesome

Bohemian is truly a unique experience. Amazing food and run by a thoughtful team that makes your time here memorable. Try the branzino and the vegetable dipping plate.
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30