Bohem Art Hotel

Budapest, Molnár u. 35, 1056 Hungary
Website
| +36 1 327 9020
If you’re looking for a no-frills base for exploring the city on foot, look no further than Bohem Art Hotel, a four-star boutique property near Váci Street, across from Gellért Hill, and just steps from the Danube. Given their central location, the 60 crisp white rooms look way better than they need to: each features bold red and black accents and work by a specific contemporary artist, and guests are encouraged to choose the room they’d like to stay in by reviewing the artists’ CVs, which are listed on the hotel’s website. Large groups will appreciate the not only triple- but also quadruple-room configurations, as well as a handful of suites with sofa beds and huge bathrooms. And if it’s too daunting a task to choose a local bar for pre-dinner cocktails, Bohem has you covered with its lobby lounge.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

