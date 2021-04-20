Where are you going?
Boggy Creek Farm

3414 Lyons Rd
Website
| +1 512-926-4650
Market on the Farm Austin Texas United States

More info

Wed - Sat 8am - 1pm

Market on the Farm

Nearly every city has a farmers' market now, but how often do you go to the market right on the farm? Boggy Creek Farm is one of the country's oldest urban market farms, located in East Austin and open to the public Wednesday and Sunday mornings in summer harvest months and four days a week starting in November.

Shop alongside hipster chefs and organic-conscious families for chef Larry's smoked-dried tomatoes and corn meal, local honey and goat cheese, and produce so fresh you should slap it. Be sure to visit the free-ranging hens and get a taste of Miles of Chocolate, a dessert handmade in Texas Hill Country that tastes somewhere between a truffle and a brownie. Eating local never felt so wholesome.



By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

