Boggy Creek Farm
3414 Lyons Rd
| +1 512-926-4650
Wed - Sat 8am - 1pm
Market on the FarmNearly every city has a farmers' market now, but how often do you go to the market right on the farm? Boggy Creek Farm is one of the country's oldest urban market farms, located in East Austin and open to the public Wednesday and Sunday mornings in summer harvest months and four days a week starting in November.
Shop alongside hipster chefs and organic-conscious families for chef Larry's smoked-dried tomatoes and corn meal, local honey and goat cheese, and produce so fresh you should slap it. Be sure to visit the free-ranging hens and get a taste of Miles of Chocolate, a dessert handmade in Texas Hill Country that tastes somewhere between a truffle and a brownie. Eating local never felt so wholesome.