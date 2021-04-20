Drive the Bog Road
We weren't going to leave Ireland
without seeing some legitimate bogs. This road, which we don't think even has a route number, delivers the boggage. It's in the Connemara, and we drove there on a day trip from Galway. You take N59 to R341 and then take a right and go toward Ballinaboy. Bogs are not dramatic like mountains, but they're still cool. Especially when there's absolutely no one else is around. It feels like you might be on a Led Zeppelin album cover. And of course there are sheep. If you're heading to the Connemara, it's worth the half hour or so to check out this unique landscape.