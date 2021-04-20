B.O.G. Hotel
Cra. 8 ##69-24, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
| +57 1 2128805
Photo courtesy of Design Hotels
B.O.G. HotelLeave the colonial-era architecture to the tour guides. The trendy Cabrera neighborhood sets the scene for the modern concrete-and-glass B.O.G. Hotel. Interiors by designer Nini Andrade emphasize gold and emeralds, two minerals readily found in Colombia, along with a variety of eye-catching shapes and textures. The result is elegant and warm, particularly in the guest rooms, which combine bold accents like cowhide desk chairs and floor-to-ceiling windows—some with dreamy views over Bogotá—with luxurious details, seen in the bathrooms with three-headed massage showers and natural-wood flooring. Emerald-green mosaic tile walls embellish the subterranean spa, where you can kick back with a detox smoothie before indulging in a full-body massage. Locals and guests flock to the bustling fine-dining restaurant, which serves seasonal Colombian fare, and two bars, in the lobby and on the roof beside the pool, are available for visitors who need a break after browsing the neighborhood’s posh boutiques.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Bogota's B.O.G. Hotel
The color scheme of Colombia’s new design hotel was inspired by the country’s gold and emerald deposits. At La Leo restaurant, chef Leonor Espinosa creates fusion dishes that meld local recipes with international flavors. From $210. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
B.O.G. Hotel, Bogotá
Watch the sunset from the rooftop pool lounge at this year-old hotel. The bar (pictured) serves quibbes (beef or lamb croquettes), carimañolas (stuffed corn-and-yucca fritters), and cocktails that feature such ingredients as Andean blueberry. Carrera 11 No. 86–74. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of B.O.G. Hotel