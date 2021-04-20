B.O.G. Hotel, Bogotá

Watch the sunset from the rooftop pool lounge at this year-old hotel. The bar (pictured) serves quibbes (beef or lamb croquettes), carimañolas (stuffed corn-and-yucca fritters), and cocktails that feature such ingredients as Andean blueberry. Carrera 11 No. 86–74. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of B.O.G. Hotel