B.O.G. Hotel

Leave the colonial-era architecture to the tour guides. The trendy Cabrera neighborhood sets the scene for the modern concrete-and-glass B.O.G. Hotel. Interiors by designer Nini Andrade emphasize gold and emeralds, two minerals readily found in Colombia , along with a variety of eye-catching shapes and textures. The result is elegant and warm, particularly in the guest rooms, which combine bold accents like cowhide desk chairs and floor-to-ceiling windows—some with dreamy views over Bogotá—with luxurious details, seen in the bathrooms with three-headed massage showers and natural-wood flooring. Emerald-green mosaic tile walls embellish the subterranean spa, where you can kick back with a detox smoothie before indulging in a full-body massage. Locals and guests flock to the bustling fine-dining restaurant, which serves seasonal Colombian fare, and two bars, in the lobby and on the roof beside the pool, are available for visitors who need a break after browsing the neighborhood’s posh boutiques.