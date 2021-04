The Works at Bodyworks

Bodyworks is an oldie but a goodie. It's been around for 15 years and has had consistently excellent service and a wide range of treatments with reasonable prices that makes it the go-to spa for tourists and expats alike. The decor is a slightly odd mix of Bali and Morocco, but who cares when you're snoring away on a massage table. For all the basics, manicure/pedicure, eyelash tinting, and waxing this is the perfect option. Bodyworks is extremely popular, so make sure to make a booking especially in high season (July-Sept and Dec-Jan).