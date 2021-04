Bodrum Castle Çarşı Mahallesi, Kale Cd., 48400 Bodrum/Muğla, Turkey

Hot time in Bodrum Mid June and already the temperatures are crazy hot with the mercury pushing 40 degrees (that's celcius).



The town is full of tourists with very few beaches in the area so you'll have to jump on a bus to find nicer ones.



This view of the town, along with the castle was taken from the other side of the bay, where the once beautiful white windmills are looking very sad.