Bodegas Escorihuela

Francis Mallmann's 1884
1884, arguably the most famous restaurant in Mendoza
, is owned by celebrated chef Francis Mallmann. Tucked into the Romanesque Bodega Escorihuela in Godoy Cruz, 1884 is an elegant endeavor for those with a hearty appetite. A master griller with rustic Patagonian roots masterfully refined in the kitchens of France, Mallmann has a talent for transforming simple cuisine into a sophisticated dining experience. The in-house sommelier will recommend the perfect wine from a 60-page wine list to accompany your meal. Chef recommendations include the Bife de Lomo Aplastado, Cordero Siete Horas y Medio, or Chivito de Malargüe. You definitely need a reservation, and finagling a table in the courtyard is highly recommended.