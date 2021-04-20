Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bodegas Escorihuela

General Manuel Belgrano 1188, M5501 Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
Website
| +54 261 424-2282
Francis Mallmann's 1884 Godoy Cruz Argentina

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm

Francis Mallmann's 1884

1884, arguably the most famous restaurant in Mendoza, is owned by celebrated chef Francis Mallmann. Tucked into the Romanesque Bodega Escorihuela in Godoy Cruz, 1884 is an elegant endeavor for those with a hearty appetite. A master griller with rustic Patagonian roots masterfully refined in the kitchens of France, Mallmann has a talent for transforming simple cuisine into a sophisticated dining experience. The in-house sommelier will recommend the perfect wine from a 60-page wine list to accompany your meal. Chef recommendations include the Bife de Lomo Aplastado, Cordero Siete Horas y Medio, or Chivito de Malargüe. You definitely need a reservation, and finagling a table in the courtyard is highly recommended.

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points