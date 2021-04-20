Bodega El Esteco Esteco, Salta, Argentina

Wander Among the Wine Vines The concierge at Grace Cafayate arranged for me an incredible day of wine tasting at a trio of the valley's finest wineries, topped off with a visit to famed Bodega El Esteco, where I spent far more time than I'd like to admit wandering among what will one day become some of Argentina's finest wines. Then I drank my weight in red and white, though I'll never admit that, either.



El Esteco has one of the oldest and most charming tasting rooms I've ever visited, some of Argentina's best-reviewed wines, and a staff more than eager to entertain even the most ardent vinophile's silly questions.