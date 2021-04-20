Bodega 1900
91 Carrer de Tamarit
+34 933 25 26 59
Photo courtesy of el Barrii
More info
Tue - Sat 1pm - 4pm, 7pm - 10:30pm
Bodega 1900The man behind this humble sliver of a restaurant is none other than Albert Adrià, who, with his brother, Ferran, introduced molecular gastronomy to the world at El Bulli. That famed three-Michelin-star spot shuttered in 2011, but the chef now operates five eateries—all within blocks of one another—in the neighborhood of Sant Antoni. Bodega 1900 pays homage to the quintessential Spanish tradition of vermouth and tapas. But given that Adrià is at the helm, expect the highest-quality ingredients and an atypical approach. (Case in point, the olives here are actually made of gelled olive juice fashioned to resemble solid green olives.) There’s also an excellent selection of Iberian ham and local cheeses. Reservations are essential.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Best Hot Tapas in Town
Step in before the lunch crowd, make sure you have a reservation and let the waiter / chef to guide you with their tapas selection, I have tasted at least 24 tapas, which I can't forget one.... great ambiance and unique chilled Cava.... A must if in Barcellona.