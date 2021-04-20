Bodega 1900 91 Carrer de Tamarit

Photo courtesy of el Barrii More info Tue - Sat 1pm - 4pm, 7pm - 10:30pm

Bodega 1900 The man behind this humble sliver of a restaurant is none other than Albert Adrià, who, with his brother, Ferran, introduced molecular gastronomy to the world at El Bulli. That famed three-Michelin-star spot shuttered in 2011, but the chef now operates five eateries—all within blocks of one another—in the neighborhood of Sant Antoni. Bodega 1900 pays homage to the quintessential Spanish tradition of vermouth and tapas. But given that Adrià is at the helm, expect the highest-quality ingredients and an atypical approach. (Case in point, the olives here are actually made of gelled olive juice fashioned to resemble solid green olives.) There’s also an excellent selection of Iberian ham and local cheeses. Reservations are essential.