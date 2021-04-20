Bode Nashville
401 2nd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201, USA
| +1 844-431-2633
Photo by Lisa Diederich
Sat - Thur 7am - 10pm
Fri 7am - 12am
Bode NashvilleWhy we love it: Group-friendly accommodations with all the conveniences of a modern hotel
The Highlights:
- A dedication to local businesses like Frothy Monkey and Nicky’s Coal Fired
- An on-site chef’s kitchen for formal dinner parties
- Two-, three-, and four-bedroom accommodations that are perfect for groups
The Review:
If you’ve been burned by lousy Airbnb accommodations but still need a group-friendly getaway, then Bode is the hotel for you. The property features classic single rooms as well as stylish two-, three-, and four-bedroom accommodations—each with fully stocked kitchens, some with balconies or backyards—that have the proportions and privacy of a home but the conveniences of a hotel.
A concierge is on hand to book activities or dinner reservations, housekeeping is on demand, and local coffee, pastries, snacks, and spirits are available for purchase at the café market. There are also communal workspaces, a concert stage and tailgate area, a pub for light bites and drinks, and a fire pit for late-night gatherings. All this and a downtown location within walking distance of Nashville’s hot spots help make home shares a thing of the past.