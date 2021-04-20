Starry Oasis

Playa de Estrella is easily accessed by boat in Bocas del Toro, Panama. Every boat captain on the island knows how to get there and will include the beach as a stop during a day trip to several locations. The attraction of this beach is the warm, shallow, crystal clear water and, of course, the starfish. In addition to starfish, you see schools of silver fish and stingrays enjoying the shallows.