Bocas del Toro

Bocas del Toro Province, Panama
Starry Oasis Bocas Del Toro Province Panama

Playa Estrella

Of the many boat excursions available in the Bocas del Toro archipelago, the trip to Playa Estrella stands out for its numerous multicolored starfish residing in the tranquil, crystal-clear waters. The beach is truly an "oasis" of calm and the shallow warm water is perfect for bobbing around and relaxing.
By Dijedal

Dijedal
almost 7 years ago

Starry Oasis

Playa de Estrella is easily accessed by boat in Bocas del Toro, Panama. Every boat captain on the island knows how to get there and will include the beach as a stop during a day trip to several locations. The attraction of this beach is the warm, shallow, crystal clear water and, of course, the starfish. In addition to starfish, you see schools of silver fish and stingrays enjoying the shallows.

