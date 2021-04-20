Boca Slagbaai Cliff Jumping
Cliff Jumping at Bonaire's Boca SlagbaaiGot a thirst for adventure? Then jumping off this 25-foot cliff into turquoise water will be right up your alley. Local kids will taunt you into action as they jump time and time again and even do front flips into the water below. As heights always are, it feels much further up when you're about to jump off than it does when you're watching other people from a distance. Pro tip: don't attempt this unless others are there diving at the same time, so you'll know exactly where to jump. And be prepared for the craggy rocks to hurt your feet on the walk up to the edge.
Located in the Washington-Slagbaai National Park on the northern point of Boniare, the whole area is amazing. There are flamingos, coral forest and even mountain climbing. It is worth the effort to trek there!