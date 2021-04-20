Where are you going?
Bob's Bagel Cafe

6 Rouxville Road
| +27 83 280 0012
Family Breakfast at Bob's Bagel Cafe Cape Town South Africa

Sat, Sun 7:30am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 3pm

Family Breakfast at Bob's Bagel Cafe

Good bagels are so hard to come by in Cape Town. Bob's Bagel Cafe is a family-owned, bright and cheerful hole-in-the-wall establishment in the village of Kalk Bay. Located across the street from the Lever Street Community Park and through the green doorway above The Pottery Shop, this cafe is the perfect breakfast stop before a day of sightseeing for any family staying on the False Bay side of the Southern Peninsula. Before Bob's, the only other bagel shop was New York Bagels in Sea Point, located on the other side of the peninsula. Bob's hand-rolled doughy discs are closer to Montreal-style than New York-style and taste well enough to satisfy you cravings.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
