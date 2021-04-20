Boban
Italian Food Influence in CroatiaCroatia and Italy are separated only by the Adriatic Sea, and that proximity has led to plenty of interactions over the centuries. In fact the Republic of Venice actually controlled huge portions of modern day Croatia. It's this history that has led to a rich tradition of Italian food in Croatia.
Throughout my stay it was almost impossible to find a restaurant that didn’t feature at least a few dishes of Italian origin on their menus, at times feeling more like Northern Italy than Croatia. Croatians don’t just enjoy Italian food, they enjoy good Italian food and some of the meals I had rivaled those found in Milan, Venice and even Bologna.