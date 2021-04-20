Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving
20000 S Maricopa Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226, USA
| +1 480-403-7600
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm
Get up to Speed with High Performance DrivingRacing champ Bob Bondurant founded this high performance driving school in 1968; one of his earliest students was Paul Newman, who needed to sharpen his skills for a movie he was filming. Ever since, Bondurant has been building up his school; today it is the largest school of its kind in the U.S., with more than 200 cars and karts and nearly a dozen instructors, including Bondurant himself.
Classes range in length from three hours to four days, and cover a variety of topics, including accident avoidance, tactical mobility, and skid control, among many others.