Bob Bob Ricard

1 Upper James St, West End, London W1F 9DF, UK
Website
| +44 20 3145 1000
Elegant and English London United Kingdom
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 1am

Elegant and English

People often talk about London in disparaging terms when it comes to food. It's not entirely inaccurate. Yet, it's unfair to take it as a rule. At Bob Bob Ricard, in Soho, it's as if they've taken it as their personal mission to prove the stereotype wrong. All the food is distinctly English on some level but all of it is excellent. Served in an elegant, luxurious atmosphere with white-gloved servers and high booth tables, a button that orders champagne at each table and a drink menu to rival those at the best bars in the world—Bob Bob Ricard is, by all accounts, succeeding. Now, if only every person who disparages London's dining could get a table and afford the privilege of eating here!
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

Cat Dority
almost 7 years ago

Great food and fun atmosphere

Bob Bob Ricard is tucked away on Upper St. James Street with decor that gives a nod to the 1920's. The Russian-inspired menu is sure to please with fantastic seafood and beef. Desserts are eye-candy and delicious too! Each booth comes with a "press for champagne" button so you never have to have an empty glass!

