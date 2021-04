Elegant and English

People often talk about London in disparaging terms when it comes to food. It's not entirely inaccurate. Yet, it's unfair to take it as a rule. At Bob Bob Ricard, in Soho, it's as if they've taken it as their personal mission to prove the stereotype wrong. All the food is distinctly English on some level but all of it is excellent. Served in an elegant, luxurious atmosphere with white-gloved servers and high booth tables, a button that orders champagne at each table and a drink menu to rival those at the best bars in the world—Bob Bob Ricard is, by all accounts, succeeding. Now, if only every person who disparages London 's dining could get a table and afford the privilege of eating here!