Boatyard Bar & Grill
400 4th St, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
| +1 410-216-6206
Photo by Boatyard Bar & Grill
More info
Sat, Sun 8am - 12am
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 12am
Hanging out at the BoatyardThink of your typical fisherman's shack on steroids, and you've got the vivaciously family-friendly Boatyard Grill & Bar.
You can mingle with local sailors and fishermen over the yard's seafood and raw bar which includes seafood dips, smoked fish, crab cakes, fried oysters, conch fritters, mussels, steamed shrimp, and more.
Every Thursday during the week of a full moon, the Boatyard throws a Full Moon party complete with a spinning DJ and half-priced tasty adult beverages (i.e. rum).
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sampling Maryland Seafood at Boatyard
This grill is a local favorite and for good reason. It's great place to sample fresh Maryland seafood specialties like crab cakes, rockfish and raw oysters.
The atmosphere here is casual and laid-back like Jimmy Buffet. Grab a drink after spending a day on the marina or enjoy live, local music on Thursday and Saturday evenings.
Boatyard Bar & Grill is located in the quaint neighborhood of Eastport, Annapolis just across the Spa Bridge from downtown.
