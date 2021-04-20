Boatyard Bar & Grill 400 4th St, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA

Photo by Boatyard Bar & Grill More info Sat, Sun 8am - 12am Mon - Fri 7:30am - 12am

Hanging out at the Boatyard Think of your typical fisherman's shack on steroids, and you've got the vivaciously family-friendly Boatyard Grill & Bar.



You can mingle with local sailors and fishermen over the yard's seafood and raw bar which includes seafood dips, smoked fish, crab cakes, fried oysters, conch fritters, mussels, steamed shrimp, and more.



Every Thursday during the week of a full moon, the Boatyard throws a Full Moon party complete with a spinning DJ and half-priced tasty adult beverages (i.e. rum).



