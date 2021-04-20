Boathouse Forest Park 6101 Government Drive

More info Sun 10am - 9pm Mon - Sat 11am - 10pm

Best Spot for a First Date The boathouse is a restaurant, bar, and boat rental facility located on the lake in the middle of Forest Park. While the outdoor dining and boat rentals are only available in warmer months, it's also open in the winter for lunch (I love the Salmon BLT), dinner, and Sunday brunch, and has a large wood-burning fireplace to keep you warm on colder days. Attire is casual, and the restaurant has been called the "best spot for a first date" by Ladue News.