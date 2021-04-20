Boathouse Forest Park
6101 Government Drive
| +1 314-366-1555
Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 10pm
Best Spot for a First DateThe boathouse is a restaurant, bar, and boat rental facility located on the lake in the middle of Forest Park. While the outdoor dining and boat rentals are only available in warmer months, it's also open in the winter for lunch (I love the Salmon BLT), dinner, and Sunday brunch, and has a large wood-burning fireplace to keep you warm on colder days. Attire is casual, and the restaurant has been called the "best spot for a first date" by Ladue News.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Nice Afternoon on the Water
Located on Post-Dispatch Lake in the center of Forest Park, the Boathouse offers rentals of paddleboats, which allow you to drift around the waterways of the park. On your trip, you're likely to encounter wildlife such as herons, ducks, turtles, and fish, and will also pass some of the greatest landmarks of the park, including Art Hill, the Zoo, Art Museum, and the World's Fair Pavilion.