Shophouse Bars on the RiverBoat Quay is the easternmost section of the Singapore River. The original shophouses erected here by Singaporean tradesmen have been turned into bars and restaurants with river views. It is a lively scene with English pubs showing sports on big screens and plenty of after-work traffic. I wouldn't necessarily recommend eating here, although there are lots of options if you're hungry and every restaurant has greeters with menus stationed on the sidewalk attempting to lure you in with their fresh Sri Lankan crabs. My favorite hidden bar on this stretch is Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall, upstairs at 60 Boat Quay. There's no menu, just tell the bartender what you're craving and he'll whip something up to your liking.
