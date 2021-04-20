Explore the World of BMW in Munich

BMW Welt is everything you would expect, but nothing you’ve ever experienced—it is German precision and attention to detail at its finest. Next to the Munich Olympiapark and across the street from one of their production plants, Welt was designed to reflect their innovative, streamlined, and modern spirit.



Showrooms feature futuristic-looking models that are coming into production—like electric cars that go from 0-60 in less than 4 seconds and get over 100MPG! Have a gloved-driver open the door for you to slide into a Rolls Royce, and experience what it feels like to own a Phantom of your own. Browse the MINI play land that inspires enthusiasm, features their new Roadster, John Cooper sports series and the Paceman. Completed in 2007 at the cost of US $200 Million, this World of BMW hosts BMW, MINI Cooper and Rolls Royce in feat of architectural genius.



After gaining inspiration from current innovation, head to the BMW Museum just across the street, and see the progression and development of the models throughout the years. It’s no wonder why BMW Welt receives more visits per year than Germany’s famous Neuschwanstein Castle: it truly is a world all its own.

