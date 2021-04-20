BMW Welt
Am Olympiapark 1, 80809 München, Germany
| +49 89 125016001
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
Crusing Germany's Autobahn in a MINI RoadsterThe next time you visit Europe, don’t opt for the train. Instead, cruise Germany’s Autobahn at speeds up to 100 mph (or the speed of your choice!), with the top down in a MINI Roadster. Driving through the curvy, emerald-green fields and mountainous valleys with the music blaring and wind in your face gives you the ultimate sense of adventure.
Then, drive down to Italy and have your own Italian Job experience: whip in and out of the narrow, cobblestone streets and bring exploration to an entirely new level.
You can have your own custom MINI built, awaiting your pickup at BMW Welt (World), BMW and MINI’s headquarters in Munich, Germany. Design your own style icon on wheels with custom paint and interior, and drive it from Germany to Italy or the European destination of your choice, feeling only air and freedom.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Explore the World of BMW in Munich
BMW Welt is everything you would expect, but nothing you’ve ever experienced—it is German precision and attention to detail at its finest. Next to the Munich Olympiapark and across the street from one of their production plants, Welt was designed to reflect their innovative, streamlined, and modern spirit.
Showrooms feature futuristic-looking models that are coming into production—like electric cars that go from 0-60 in less than 4 seconds and get over 100MPG! Have a gloved-driver open the door for you to slide into a Rolls Royce, and experience what it feels like to own a Phantom of your own. Browse the MINI play land that inspires enthusiasm, features their new Roadster, John Cooper sports series and the Paceman. Completed in 2007 at the cost of US $200 Million, this World of BMW hosts BMW, MINI Cooper and Rolls Royce in feat of architectural genius.
After gaining inspiration from current innovation, head to the BMW Museum just across the street, and see the progression and development of the models throughout the years. It’s no wonder why BMW Welt receives more visits per year than Germany’s famous Neuschwanstein Castle: it truly is a world all its own.
Showrooms feature futuristic-looking models that are coming into production—like electric cars that go from 0-60 in less than 4 seconds and get over 100MPG! Have a gloved-driver open the door for you to slide into a Rolls Royce, and experience what it feels like to own a Phantom of your own. Browse the MINI play land that inspires enthusiasm, features their new Roadster, John Cooper sports series and the Paceman. Completed in 2007 at the cost of US $200 Million, this World of BMW hosts BMW, MINI Cooper and Rolls Royce in feat of architectural genius.
After gaining inspiration from current innovation, head to the BMW Museum just across the street, and see the progression and development of the models throughout the years. It’s no wonder why BMW Welt receives more visits per year than Germany’s famous Neuschwanstein Castle: it truly is a world all its own.